Planet Fitness, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

NYSE PLNT opened at $86.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 434.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,098 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 182.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after buying an additional 174,534 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

