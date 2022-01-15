Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Plug Power by 58.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

