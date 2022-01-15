Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.25

Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.25 and traded as high as $35.75. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 4,068 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $206.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573 shares of company stock worth $58,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 112.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,879 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the period. 28.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.