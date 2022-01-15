PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

