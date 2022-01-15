PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 68,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $617,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Diodes by 13.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Diodes by 177.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $211,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $97.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

