PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 102,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.