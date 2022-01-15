pNetwork Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.68 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $36.84 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00058612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 83,932,920 coins and its circulating supply is 42,916,616 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

