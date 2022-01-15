Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.21

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.21 and traded as low as C$37.79. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$38.39, with a volume of 11,515 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBL shares. lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

