Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Get Polymetal International alerts:

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

AUCOY stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polymetal International (AUCOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.