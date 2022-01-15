Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

