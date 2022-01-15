PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,771 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 86,516 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $8,466,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $57.10 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.