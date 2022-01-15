Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Update

Powerband Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 5,787.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PWWBF opened at 0.61 on Friday. Powerband Solutions has a 1 year low of 0.33 and a 1 year high of 1.24.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Powerband Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

