Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 92,744 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.69% of Alpha Teknova worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TKNO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $16.31 on Friday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.90.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.