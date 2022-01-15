Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,269 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 178,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

