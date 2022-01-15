Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $1.03 Million in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 114.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

FOXF opened at $149.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.59 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.36.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

