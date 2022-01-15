Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Ameren stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

