Primas Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00341558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Primas

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

