Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 873,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $28,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Gentex by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

