Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $29,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $624,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,634 shares of company stock worth $13,560,818 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.