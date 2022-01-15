Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,016,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675,220 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $32,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE:FHN opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

