Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

BTEC stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

