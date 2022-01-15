Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the December 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 685,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 26.81%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

