Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.74. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 200,303 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

