Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 198,601 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.14% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $207,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

