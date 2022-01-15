Proton (XPR) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Proton has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $129.36 million and $2.44 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,342,513,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,695,480,735 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

