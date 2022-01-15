Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.27 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

