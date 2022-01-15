PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading Down 5.7%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

