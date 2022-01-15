Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of PHOJY stock remained flat at $$21.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro alerts:

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.