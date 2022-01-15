Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Up 162.2% in December

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the December 15th total of 858,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $0.40 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

