Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Tops $1.10

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00065326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00074556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.82 or 0.07697642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,796.94 or 0.99442626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008127 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.