Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 170.6% from the December 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PIM stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIM. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $591,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,050,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after buying an additional 145,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

