Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $3.25 on Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00007505 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $857,828.90 and approximately $19.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00063617 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00077189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.26 or 0.07736342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,358.11 or 1.00091712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

