Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

BBCP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

