Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bright Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

BHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

BHG opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $34,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $10,296,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $743,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $5,081,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $22,065,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

