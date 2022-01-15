Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Cut by Piper Sandler

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CIVB opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

