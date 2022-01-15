Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Issued By William Blair

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Upland Software in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

UPLD stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,138,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 195,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

