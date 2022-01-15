Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

TREX opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 4.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

