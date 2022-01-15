Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Increased by Analyst

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.85 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Denny’s by 466.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

