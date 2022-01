Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Increased by Analyst

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.85 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Denny’s by 466.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrĂ©es, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

