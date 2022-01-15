Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for FIGS, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

NYSE FIGS opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth $214,156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $171,202,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $173,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.