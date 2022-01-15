Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $34.00. The company traded as low as $27.78 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 25290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 227.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,970,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 136.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after buying an additional 621,227 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,785,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 794.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 496,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

