Quant (QNT) Price Tops $165.66 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $28.40 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $165.66 or 0.00385784 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

