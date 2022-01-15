Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.83. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 491 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

