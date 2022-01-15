Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,126 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Synovus Financial worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 340,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after buying an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

SNV stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.