Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of EQT by 57.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 75.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of EQT by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

