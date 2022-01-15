Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $615.24 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $729.33.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.