Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Murphy Oil worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

MUR stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $32.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

