Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,691 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Webster Financial worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

