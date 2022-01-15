Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after buying an additional 421,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,745,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,256. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $99.92 and a one year high of $142.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

