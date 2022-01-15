Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNGR shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

