Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 2,555,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

REEMF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 93,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. Rare Element Resources has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

